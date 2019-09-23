Maharashtra Assembly polls: Prakash Ambedkar says AIMIM ‘closed doors on alliance talks’

Gearing up to contest all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has said it was the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, that closed the doors on them for pre-poll alliance discussions.

“They AIMIM have closed the doors and the keys of the doors are with them. We were open for discussions,” Prakash Ambedkar told mediapersons in Pune.

Ambedkar further said many Muslim community organisations have extended support to the VBA.

The AIMIM and VBA had joined hands during Lok Sabha elections in May, winning the seat of Aurangabad, where AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel defeated sitting Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire. The AIMIM-VBA alliance dented the performance of Congress-NCP alliance in around 12 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Ambedkar, who lost from the Solapur and Akola Lok Sabha seats in May, has decided to not to contest the Assembly elections. “I will not be contesting the Assembly elections,” he said.

The party would continue its strategy of giving candidature to representatives of all communities, said Ambedkar.