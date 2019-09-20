Maharashtra Assembly polls: Cong’s first candidate list likely today, 5 former MPs named as poll in-charge

The Congress is likely to announce its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls on Friday.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat hinted at the development after the party’s central screening committee, under Jyotiraditya Scindia, held another round of deliberations on probable candidates.

On Thursday, the All India Congress Committee named five former MPs as election in-charges for various regions of Maharashtra. Former Union Minister Mukul Wasnik will be in-charge of Vidarbha, while Rajni Patil will oversee party’s election campaign in western Maharashtra and Konkan. Rajeev Satav, Avinash Pandey and R C Khuntia will be in-charge of Marathwada, Mumbai and north Maharashtra, respectively. Pandey, who is known to be close to former party president Rahul Gandhi, has also been named as in-charge of the party’s central control room for the upcoming polls.

Senior sources said the first list of probables will mostly comprise of party’s sitting legislators.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Congress held a protest rally at Azad Maidan on Thursday against the “flawed” economic policies of the ruling BJP government.