Maharashtra Assembly polls: CEC says ballot paper history, voting to be conducted on EVMs

Voting by ballot was history and the Assembly elections in the state will be held through electronic voting machines (EVM), said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Wednesday.

“The ballot paper is history now and that may not be possible. The EVM cannot be tampered with. It can malfunction like any other machine but it cannot be tampered with. It’s a standalone machine,” said Arora, while interacting with the media, on the demand of some political parties to conduct the polls through voting on ballot paper.

As part of reviewing the preparedness for the Assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) held meetings with political parties, district magistrates and superintendents of police, central regulatory agencies like income tax and excise and then also held meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police along with other senior officials on Wednesday.

The CEC further said the model code of conduct will soon be announced in Delhi. “In any case, while deciding the dates, the commission does take into account different factors such as school holidays, examinations and important festivals. At the same time, the major factor for the commission is the movement of the central forces from one place to another,” said Arora on the issue of Diwali, which will be observed next month.

He further said the central armed forces will be deployed adequately, according to availability and in more numbers at left-wing extremist areas. On the issue of duplication of names in the electoral rolls, Arora said it was an ongoing process. “On a specific complaint, the chief electoral officer was asked to probe and submit a report,” he said, adding that more than 5,300 polling stations were moved to the ground floor to facilitate senior citizens and disabled people.

Referring to special expenditure observers appointed in some states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the Lok Sabha elections, Arora said, “We intend to do the same in Maharashtra. We have already made a list of special observers that will be released once the code of conduct is announced.”

NCP leaders meet EC team, want hike in poll spending limit

A delegation of NCP leaders met officials from the ECI on Wednesday, seeking an increase in the expenditure limit of political parties from the existing Rs 28 lakh. The delegation also requested the EC to ensure that polling was held before Diwali.

NCP leader Nawab Malik led the delegation, saying, “The Supreme Court has said candidates facing criminal cases should thrice publish advertisements (declare criminal records) in prominent newspapers and channels. Now, this alone will cost between Rs 5 to Rs 8 lakh. There are cases against workers even when they protest. The EC should bear the expenses…,” Malik said.

The NCP also said elections should be held before Diwali. “People leave for their native places during Diwali. So, polling should be held before Diwali.”