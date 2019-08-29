Maharashtra Assembly polls: Alliance formula with BJP decided prior to Lok Sabha elections, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday that the seat-sharing formula for the Assembly polls has been decided at the time of forging alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections, indicating that there will be no change in it.

“There is no need to raise any question on the alliance. Prior to the Lok Sabha polls, the chief minister had announced the alliance for the Assembly elections following discussions with me and BJP chief Amit Shah. So, the alliance formula has been already decided,” Uddhav told mediapersons at his residence Matoshree.

The Sena chief was referring to a joint press conference held in February after the Sena and BJP forged an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls. In the press conference, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the two parties would contest “an equal number of seats” and leave the remaining for other parties in the alliance.

“Any other discussion (on seat-sharing arrangement) has no meaning,” Uddhav said when asked about speculations that the party may get to contest less seats than BJP. Last week, Revenue Minister and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil had said the seat-sharing formula needed to be worked out between the two parties.

Uddhav was interacting with mediapersons after former Congress legislator Dilip Mane from south Solapur and NCP legislator Dilip Sopal from Barshi in Solpaur district joined the Sena. The others who joined the party were Atmaram Kalate, NCP leader from Bhor in Pune, and BJP leader Nagnath Kshirsagar from Mohol in Solapur. Sopal said he has joined Sena on the advice of his colleagues and party workers. “I am not angry with anyone but my colleagues and workers asked me to take this decision,” he added.