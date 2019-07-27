Maharashtra Assembly polls: AIMIM sets its eyes on contesting over 80 seats

THE ASADUDDIN Owaisi-led AIMIM plans to field candidates on around 80 seats in the Assembly polls, likely to be held in October this year. It has already started interviewing prospective candidates and a formal meeting for discussing seat-sharing arrangements with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is slated for Sunday.

In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM had tied up with VBA. It had only fielded a candidate from Aurangabad and managed to win the seat.

On the back of its success in the Lok Sabha elections and the general disarray in the ranks of the Congress-NCP, the AIMIM is hoping to capitalise by fielding more candidates in the state polls.

The party plans to target around 80-100 seats where it believes it can make an impact. A bulk of these constituencies have a substantial Muslim population. In Mumbai, the party is targetting eight to 10 seats. These include seats like Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar, Byculla, Mumbadevi and Kurla. It has already announced the candidature of Imran Qureshi from Chandivali.

“There is a void in Maharashtra’s political scene, which the VBA-AIMIM can fill. There seems to be a complete absence of the Opposition and Congress-NCP leaders seem to have abdicated their role. This is an opportunity for us and we hope to make the most of it,” Imtiaz Jaleel, state AIMIM president and Aurangabad MP, said.

The AIMIM had made its electoral entry into state politics in 2014 by contesting 24 seats. Two of its candidates had won and the party had managed to poll 4.89 lakh votes. Since than, it has gradually been expanding its footprint in Maharashtra and has over 120 corporators and councillors.