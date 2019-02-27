Maharashtra assembly lauds air strike, CM Fadnavis calls it ‘befitting reply’

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Council on Tuesday passed an unanimous resolution congratulating the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

Advertising

In a major “preemptive” action, India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan on Tuesday morning, killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group which had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

A resolution was moved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Assembly to laud the Indian Air Force for its bravery. It was passed unanimously.

EXPLAINED | After India strike, what can be Pakistan’s options?

Advertising

Calling the air strike a “befitting reply” to the Pulwama terror attack, the Chief Minister said, “The entire nation is proud of our armed forces. They have ensured the martrydom of our jawans has not gone in vain.” Fadnavis also congratulated the Prime Minister. “Today’s action has conveyed a very bold message to world about India’s strength and oneness. The decision also has conveyed the strong political will of Modi-led government at the Centre,” he said.