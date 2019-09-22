Maharashtra: BJP claims alliance will win 220 seats, Cong-NCP says ‘change imminent’

MOMENTS AFTER the Election Commission (EC) of India announced poll dates for Maharashtra, the state BJP claimed on Saturday that it will form the government along with ally Shiv Sena by bagging more than 220 seats.

The Congress-NCP combine, meanwhile, claimed that “change was imminent” given the “misrule” prevailing in the state. “We will not only win 220 seats but it should not come as a surprise if we go way beyond the 220 mark,” state BJP Minister Vinod Tawde told mediapersons.

He claimed that Congress-NCP alliance will “surrender” in this election, as the government has the backing of 8.94 crore voters.

In 2014 elections, while the BJP had won 122 seats, Sena had bagged 62 seats.

Echoing Tawde, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said: “The chief minister’s Mahajanadesh Yatra had drawn tremendous response. It is an indicator of the mood of the voters. They are fully in our favour.”

On speculations about BJP’s alliance with Sena, Patil said: “The alliance will certainly happen and it will be announced in the next two days… Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are looking into the seat-sharing formula.”

Patil said issues like the scrapping of Article 370 and triple talaq will not be raised during campaigning.

“We will highlight our achievements in the last five years and ask voters to compare the same with the 15-year rule of the Congress-NCP… We want to take up the issue of tackling drought on war footing. This will be one of the major issues that we will take up,” he added.

Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat, meanwhile, maintained that the voters are frustrated with the BJP-Sena “misrule”.

“Be it farmers, traders, shopkeepers, industrialists or the common man, all are angry with the state government, which has failed to solve their problems. The Congress-NCP combine has in the last five years agitated several times against the pathetic response of the government to people’s issues. We will highlight the fact that the BJP-Sena government has not done anything tangible for the residents,” he said.

NCP state spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “In the last six months, industrial slowdown has worsened, unemployment continues to be on the rise and farmers are struggling. The people are in the mood for a change.”

“During the Lok Sabha elections, Sena and BJP had received 50 per cent of the votes, taking advantage of division of votes. People have realised this and will not allow division of votes this time,” he added.