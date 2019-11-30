Maharashtra: As squabbles break out over Deputy CM post, expansion of cabinet deferred

WHILE THE Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has come to power in Maharashtra, the three parties are yet to find consensus on the power-sharing arrangement between them. On Friday, a day after Uddhav was sworn in as the chief minister, a fresh disagreement broke out between the allies over the post of deputy CM.

Sources said Congress raised a fresh claim over the post, but NCP shot it down. With the state leadership of both parties unable to resolve the issue, the national leadership of the two parties are now looking at the matter, said leaders.

Apart from the Speaker’s post, the three parties have also not found consensus regarding some key portfolios, including home, finance and revenue.

Owing to the disagreements, sources said that the Cabinet expansion of the Thackeray government has been deferred.