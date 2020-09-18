Maharashtra: As Covid toll soars, govt officials want 100% attendance norm revoked

To highlight their demand for a roll back, the associations have planned protest meetings across the state on September 21. (File)

With 16 people working at Mantralaya, the state secretariat building, succumbing to Covid-19 so far, government officials have threatened to stop work if the condition of 100 per cent attendance is not withdrawn.

As part of its ‘Mission Begin Again’ guidelines, the state has made 100 per cent attendance mandatory for class A and class B employees from September 1 in government offices. Earlier, it was only 15 per cent.

In a representation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, the Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation (MSGOF) and the Maharashtra Mantralaya Officers Association (MMOA) has blamed the lack of precautionary measures and the violation of social distancing norms for the surge in the number of cases, while arguing that the decision mandating 100 per cent attendance of class A and class B officials was ill-conceived.

“Around 4,000 to 4,500 employees report to the Mantralaya building on a daily basis. Besides, the number of visitors has also gone up. No SOPs are in place to regulate people’s movement in and out of the building. Social distancing is not possible,” said Patil, alleging that entrants to the building were not even screened for flu-like symptoms.

To highlight their demand for a roll back, the associations have planned protest meetings across the state on September 21.

