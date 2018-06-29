Maharashtra: As alternate markets take off, wholesale markets lose business

Three years since the deregulation, data shows that wholesale mandis have started reporting an almost 50 per cent dip in their business, in terms of arrivals as well as turnover. (Representational) Three years since the deregulation, data shows that wholesale mandis have started reporting an almost 50 per cent dip in their business, in terms of arrivals as well as turnover. (Representational)

Three years after the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government ushered in major market reforms, business at wholesale markets seems to have taken a beating. Alternate market options such as direct markets or private markets, on the other hand, are doing comparatively better, as farmers explore them for higher prices.

The government’s market reform measures included delisting of fruits and vegetables and deregulation of trade in perishables in 2015, allowing trade in fruits and vegetables outside the wholesale markets. This step, which faced stiff opposition from the trading community, was meant to ensure better returns for farmers.

For the financial year 2015-16, the turnover of these mandis was Rs 49,807 crore, and arrivals stood at 2,563 lakh quintals. In 2017-18, the turnover dipped to Rs 26,970 crore, while arrivals had dipped to 1,342 lakh quintals.

Trade in vegetables has seen the most decline, with arrivals falling from 897 lakh quintals in 2015-16 to 508 lakh quintals last financial year. Business in cereals, pules, oilseeds and fruits, however, have remained almost the same, with slight variations.

Alternate markets, such as private markets and direct marketing, have seen a steady rise in business in the last thee years. The 50-odd such markets in Maharashtra had reported a turnover of Rs 3,141.49 crore in the last financial year, against the Rs 2,398.97 crore they had reported two years ago. These markets give those with a direct marketing licence a chance to do business outside the confines of agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). The state has more than 275 such licence holders, including many farmer producer companies (FPCs), which have started dealing directly at the farmgate level. These licence holders have also reported an increase in their turnover, from Rs 1,553.56 crore to Rs 2,613.09 crore in the last three years.

Farmers have also taken this opportunity to enter the business directly, with direct marketing license, thereby affecting the trade of APMCs. Officials of the state marketing department said the reason behind the dip in the business of wholesale markets was the freedom of trade after the delisting. “We have seen an increase in farmgate trading in the state, with many players taking this opportunity to bypass the mandis,” said an official.

