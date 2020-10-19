Maharashtra: Arrested for trying to steal steel, man does it again when out on bail

"The truck, valued at Rs 6-7 lakh, was carrying steel worth Rs 7.5 lakh that belongs to a trader here,” the inspector said.

A man, who was arrested on October 11 for stealing a truck laden with steel, managed to steal it again on Monday after his release on bail, from near the police station where it had been parked.

“The thief, Sanjay Dhone, who is around 50 years old, was arrested on October 11 from Morshi town in Amravati district after the truck was stolen from here on October 9. He was then remanded in police custody till October 15. The truck was kept in front of the police station. On Monday morning, around 5.30 am, he ran away with the truck again,. We are looking for him,” Police Inspector Narendra Hiware of Lakadganj police station told The Indian Express.

“The truck, valued at Rs 6-7 lakh, was carrying steel worth Rs 7.5 lakh that belongs to a trader here,” he added.

Asked how the suspect could manage to steal the truck, Hiware said, “It was on old truck and could be started mechanically without using keys. We had told the complainant, the truck owner, to keep a guard near the truck. But apparently it wasn’t done.”

“Dhone has many thefts against his name,” added the inspector.

