Maharashtra approves sale of prime plots at 10th of market rate

Thousands of acres of prime public land in Maharashtra, currently allotted on lease or occupancy rights basis, could be disposed of at just a tenth of the market value.

After permitting the transfer of plots previously allotted to residential societies and agriculturists on lease and occupancy right basis into freeholds last September, the state government on Tuesday allowed such transfer at highly discounted rates.

According to the decision, residential societies holding plots allotted on occupancy rights basis will just have to pay 10-15 per cent of the ready reckoner (RR) values to convert these into ownership plot. Ready reckoner values are market values of a plot as determined by the government. Those holding such restricted tenures for commercial and industrial purposes would have to pay up to 50 per cent of the RR values for such conversion.

There are about 22,000 societies which have been allotted plot on occupancy across Maharashtra. Mumbai alone has about 3,000 such societies. A committee of bureaucrats had earlier recommended collecting at least 60-75 per cent of RR values for such conversion. But with elections in sight, the state’s political leadership sidestepped this recommendation.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet Tuesday cleared the much-delayed Thane’s ring route Metro project, which is estimated to cost Rs 13,095 crore, and is aimed at improving the inter-city mobility. According to the state’s Urban Development department, the circuitous route will be 29 km long. It will connect the newly developed areas in Thane (new Thane) to the main railway station. A total of 22 stations – 20 elevated and two underground – have been planned for the project. The project will connect to the proposed Wadala-Kasarvadavli Metro route to provide a direct connectivity to Central Mumbai as well. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will implement the project.

As per initial estimates, the ridership of Thane ring route metro will be around 5.76 lakh in 2025, which may go up to 8.72 lakh passengers by 2045, said an official. To speed up land acquisition, the government has announced it as a project of vital importance. “The ring route will be a high speed corridor. The Thane municipality has already approved the detailed project report, which has now also won the cabinet’s nod,” he said.