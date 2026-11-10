Vacation Bible School (VBS) is typically a time for fun and learning, featuring songs, games, crafts, and Bible stories for children. This event often takes place during summer or the Diwali break. However, this year, several Protestant churches across Maharashtra are approaching it with caution. Following disruptions at prayer meetings, some churches are either cancelling VBS or restricting attendance to just Christian children in an effort to avoid complications or allegations of conversion.

Christian children aged 5 to 15 usually join VBS alongside friends from different faiths. Church leaders from various regions, including Mumbai and Nagpur, shared their experiences with The Sunday Express. Some pastors in the Mumbai region have chosen to cancel VBS entirely, while others are proceeding but limiting participation to Christian kids. They are implementing measures like banners, registration, and fees to show no child was lured in.

The caution follows Sunday disruptions at prayer meetings in rented halls, schools and homes in the Mumbai region by people identifying themselves as Bajrang Dal or VHP workers alleging conversion. Nine FIRs followed five such incidents between April and July, seven against organisers and worshippers. The state’s anti-conversion law, which makes whoever facilitates a conversion prove it was voluntary, took effect August 28. Ahead of it, as The Indian Express first reported on August 25, pastors had begun taking signed forms from worshippers saying they attend freely.

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Worshippers at New Hope Church in Virar with self-declaration forms stating they are attending the prayer meeting of their own choice. The Indian Express first reported on these forms on August 25. (File Photo) Worshippers at New Hope Church in Virar with self-declaration forms stating they are attending the prayer meeting of their own choice. The Indian Express first reported on these forms on August 25. (File Photo)

An advisory, but not on paper

Bishop Prakash D Patole, who leads the CNI’s Marathwada Diocese, mentioned, “For the first time, this year, we have suggested to the protestant churches in our state to not hold VBS during the Diwali break.”

This guidance mainly targets smaller churches that operate in rented venues. Leaders believe these places are particularly vulnerable, as gatherings in rented spaces can more easily be misrepresented as covert conversion meetings. The disruptions reported so far have taken place at these locations. Patole confirmed his own church, which owns property, will still host VBS but exclusively for Christian children.

Dr. Shakti Waghe, a member of the CNI Mumbai pastorate committee, noted that many churches in the city are skipping VBS this Diwali, although there’s been no formal mandate from CNI. Robin Salve, secretary of the Nasik and Ahilyanagar CNI diocese, added, “We are living in such a tough time that any programme we hold, we will be questioned.”

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Rev. Tennison Peter, executive secretary of the Methodist Churches in Maharashtra, stated that pastors in the Mumbai region have been advised to be vigilant and post notices specifying the program is for Christian children only.

The ones who cancelled

Some churches have opted to cancel their VBS. In Vasai-Virar, which has seen five of the nine FIRs, Pastor Ravi Gupta of Masih Ekta Foundation, who has faced four FIRs this year, decided not to hold VBS. “Just this month we sought police permission to hold Sunday prayers from a new venue, we cannot risk it with children that’s why we didn’t have VBS in summer vacation and will not hold in Diwali vacation also.”

Mira-Bhayandar, too, has opted out of hosting summer VBS for the first time. Pastor Ashish Rao, president of the Maharashtra Christian Forum, said, “Around 90 per cent of pastors in the area operate from rented premises. After The Indian Express report, luckily the disruptions have stopped, so we are discussing to hold the programmes as we have resumed all our Sunday prayers too.”

Banners, fees and CCTV

Churches that are going ahead are building a paper trail including banners saying “VBS for church children or only Christian children”, and for the first time, registration with a fee of Rs 50 or Rs 100 as proof parents sent them willingly.

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“We have advised all the churches to adapt to measures such as registering children in advance, installing CCTV cameras and keeping records of unfamiliar visitors. Those who want to hold VBS or any programme, they should make sure they have their own venue, children who come are Christian and baptized,” Patole said.

Children at a Vacation Bible School programme in Palghar last year. Such camps, with songs, games and Bible stories, are being scaled back this Diwali. (File Photo) Children at a Vacation Bible School programme in Palghar last year. Such camps, with songs, games and Bible stories, are being scaled back this Diwali. (File Photo)

Rev Thomas Jacob, priest-in-charge of St Thomas Cathedral and CNI Mumbai Diocesan Secretary, said the cathedral will hold VBS, with a banner and registration for outsiders. “Churches like ours, which have their own premises, may be less vulnerable to such issues, but we really cannot say for sure. We have therefore instructed both small and large churches to exercise caution,” he said.

“Some smaller churches are also charging a nominal registration fee of Rs 50 or Rs 100. This is another way of maintaining a record of every child attending the programme, so that if any issue arises, the church can establish that the child had enrolled by paying a fee and had not been lured into attending.”

Pastor Anil George of Jeevan Jyoti Ministries, Mira-Bhayandar, expects around 300 children at a VBS from November 9 to 14. “We will not allow other faith children for the first time as precaution.” Pastor Sam K. Mathai, secretary of the Palghar Zilla Masih Sangati, said Vasai-Virar and Palghar pastors excluded children of other faiths in April for the first time, and will this Diwali too.

Safe behind their own walls

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The divide is property. Rev. Sunil Raut, secretary of the CNI’s Pune, Solapur, Latur and Osmanabad diocese, said, “At St Mary’s Church in Pune, we have our own premises so we don’t have any concerns as of now and we will hold VBS but this time only for Christian children alone. The issues are in small churches who don’t have their own property, they are advised to be careful.”

Manjusha Stephenson, secretary of CNI Nagpur diocese and principal of Bishop Cotton School, said children of all faiths still attend All Saints Cathedral’s VBS, because it has its own school and property. “The caution is only for small churches.”

Bishop Manoj Kate of the CNI Kolhapur diocese, who runs Miraj Christian Church, said rural Maharashtra still lives in harmony. “We did conduct during summer and we let our church building for other churches who want to hold VBS and do not have their own premises.”