Maharashtra Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: What’s allowed, what’s not

Maharashtra Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Announcing Unlock 4 guidelines, Maharashtra government has allowed hotels to reopen, inter-district transport of goods and persons, private and minibus, and also offices with 30 per cent staff. However, Metro rail services will continue to remain suspended. Also, school, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

What are not allowed

1) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till September 30, 2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

2) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (including that in malls and market complexes), bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

3) International Air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

4) Metro Rail.

5) Social /political/ Sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

What are allowed

1) All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations and guidelines

issued from time to time. Liquor shops will continue to operate.

2) Hotels and lodges will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity. Separate SOP will be

issued for necessary precautions to be taken while operating these establishments.

3) All State Governments offices (excluding Emergency, health & Medical, treasuries,

disaster management, police, NIC, Food & Civil Supply, FCI, N.Y.K., Municipal

Services) to work with the following strength

a) Group A and Group B Officers at 100% strength in the entire State of

Maharashtra.

b) The staff other than Group A and Group B officers: i) To attend the office with 30% strength or minimum 30 employees whichever is more, in Municipal corporations of MMR Region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and others as may be notified from time to time. ii). To attend the office with 50% strength or minimum 50 employees whichever is more, in rest of Maharashtra

4) A Vigilance Officer will be appointed in every office for ensuring the norms like social distancing, face coverings, etc. to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Further, it will be ensured that every office will be equipped with necessary measures of Screening and Hygiene like thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizers at all entry and exit points and common areas. Masks shall also be made available for employees.

5) All private offices may operate up to 30% strength as per requirement. However, all the employers will take sensitization programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not affected. A Vigilance Officer will be appointed in every office for ensuring the norms like social distancing, face coverings, etc. to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Staggering of office timings should be encouraged and only work related movement will be allowed.

6) There shall be no restriction on Inter-District movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with the neighbouring countries. No separate permission / approval / e-permit will be required for the vehicles and the persons travelling therein for such movements.

7) Passenger movement by private bus / mini-bus and other operators will be allowed.n The SOP for the same will be issued by the Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra.

About containment zones

1) The Containment Zones in the State as categorised vide order dated May 19, 2020 and May 21, 2020 will remain in force till further orders.

2) The directions issued by the Central Government and State Government from time to time to demarcate the Containment Zones and operations therein will be in force till further orders.

3) Considering the local conditions, the concerned District Collector and the Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the State may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and the movement of persons to contain the spread of the epidemic only with the prior written approval of Chief Secretary, Maharashtra.

National Directives for COVID-19 Management

1) Face coverings — wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in work places and

during transport.

2) Social distancing — Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 Gaz Ki

doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than five persons at one time.

3) Gatherings — large public gatherings / congregations continue to remain prohibited. Marriage related Gatherings — Number of guests not to exceed 50. Funeral / last rites related Gatherings — Number of persons not to exceed 20.

4) Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the concerned authority in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations.

5) Consumption of liquor, Paan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places is prohibited.

Additional directives for work places

6) Work from Home (WFH) ~ as far as possible the practice of WFH should be followed.

Staggering of work / business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets

and industrial & commercial establishments.

7) Screening and Hygiene — provision for thermal screening, hand wash and sanitizer will be

made available at all entry and exit points and common areas.

8) Frequent sanitization of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come

into human contact e.g. door handles etc. will be ensured, including between shifts.

9) Social Distancing — all persons in charge of workplaces will ensure adequate distance

between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff among others

