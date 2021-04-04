Maharashtra announces night curfew, weekend lockdown to curb Covid-19 spike

A health worker collects swab sample of visitors at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a slew of new restrictions, including a night curfew in the state from 8 pm to 7 am and a weekend lockdown from from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, NCP minister Nawab Malik said.

“Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions will be in force from 8 pm tomorrow, under which shopping malls, bars, restaurants and other eateries will be open only for take-aways and parcels. Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity,” he added. Malik said prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 will be in force throughout the day.

Theatres and drama complexes will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding. Parks and playgrounds will also be closed, the minister informed.

The new rules come into force from Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a review meeting on Sunday, has also asked central teams to visit Maharashtra and review the reasons for such a spike.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called for a Cabinet meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation. Thackeray had already warned of strict restrictions if cases continued to rise in Maharashtra. The state, on Saturday, recorded 49,447 fresh infections – its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year. The total case load now stands at 29.53 lakh, of which 4.01 lakh are active cases. From 1.3 lakh on March 15, the number of active cases in the state have nearly tripled.

There were 277 deaths registered on Saturday, taking the total toll to 55,656 across the state.

Mumbai also breached the 9,000-mark, registering 9,108 cases – its highest single-day rise so far. Thackeray held consultations with senior journalists, gym and multiplex owners as well as people from the Marathi drama and film industry.

On Friday, the chief minister had said that he would consult experts and political leaders before taking a decision on restrictions and lockdown. “We need to move forward with ‘life first and then work’. For this, some steps have to be taken. We can’t ignore the situation and will have to make all efforts to break the chain of infection,” Thackeray had said.

(With inputs from PTI)