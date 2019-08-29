Maharashtra: Amid defections from Oppn parties, BJP says more to come soon

At a time when a number of leaders from the Opposition have left their respective parties to join the ruling alliance, more leaders from the NCP and Congress are expected to join the BJP on September 5.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said several leaders and MLAs from Congress and NCP are slated to join the party. “We will not reveal their names as of now. But several are indeed eager to join BJP. In the next few days, they will officially join the party,” he said.

A senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the opposition leaders will join the party on September 5. On Tuesday, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve had said in Jalna that 17 MLAs from opposition parties will soon join the BJP.

“On August 31, a few of them will join the party,” he said. Danve also pointed out that NCP leader Padamsinh Patil’s son, Rana Jagjitsinh, had not attended an NCP rally held earlier in Osmanabad.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said that the party was starting a “mega recruitment drive” to ensure it was in a position to contest all 288 seats, if the alliance with the Shiv Sena did not come through.

“We are planning to offer 100-115 seats to Shiv Sena and share the remaining seats with our other alliance partners. If Sena does not accept the seats offered and decides to go solo, we will also be in a position to contest all the seats with our other alliance partners,” said a BJP leader.

On the other hand, the Shiv Sena also said it was wooing leaders so it would be in a position to contest all seats. “The alliance may or may not happen. But one thing is for sure. The Shiv Sena is geared up to contest all seats. We have capable leaders to contest all seats,” said Sena state coordinator Govind Gholve.