Maharashtra: All cases filed against activists, farmers will be reviewed, says Eknath Shinde

Shinde said cases that have been filed against activists protesting against Nanar, those who had been seeking reservations for Marathas and those filed against protesting farmers would be reviewed. Shinde said cases that have been filed against activists protesting against Nanar, those who had been seeking reservations for Marathas and those filed against protesting farmers would be reviewed.

State Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra government would review all cases filed against political activists and farmers during the last five years.Shinde said the matter was discussed in the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“We will be reviewing all the cases that were filed during agitations that occurred in the state in the last five years. We will ensure that injustice is done to no one. We will not act in vendetta or see which person is from which party. The chief minister will soon meet the leaders of the Maratha reservation agitation and a decision on withdrawing the cases will be taken subsequently,” he said.

Shinde said cases that have been filed against activists protesting against Nanar, those who had been seeking reservations for Marathas and those filed against protesting farmers would be reviewed.

Over the past five days there has been a clamour among Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena leaders, who have been demanding withdrawal of cases filed against Dalit activists in the Bhima Koregaon case as well as Maratha activists who had taken part in the Maratha reservation agitation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App