Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, assures him of a ‘stable govt’ in Maharashtra

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message after he was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Sunday assured him of a stable government in the state.

Advertising

“Thank you, Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. We will ensure a stable government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra,” Ajit Pawar tweeted. Follow LIVE Updates

Ajit Pawar’s remarks signal that he had spurned all efforts by his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to persuade him to resign from the deputy chief minister’s post.

Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. https://t.co/3tT2fQKgPi — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

He further said that he was still with the NCP and Sharad Pawar was the leader. “I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and Sharad Pawar saheb is our leader,” Ajit Pawar tweeted.

“There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However, a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support,” he said.

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

On Saturday, Sharad Pawar had deployed senior leader and Ajit’s close confidants, including party MP Sunil Tatkare, former minister Hasan Mushrif, along with former Assembly Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil, to reach out to Ajit Pawar, who had moved to a relative’s apartment in South Mumbai after the swearing-in.

Advertising

Ajit Pawar, who updated his designation on his Twitter profile to ‘Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra’ and ‘Nationalist Congress Party leader’, thanked Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers J P Nadda, Smriti Irani and other BJP leaders who congratulated him.

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari swore in Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and Ajit as Deputy CM, throwing off gear the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress combine’s efforts on forming a coalition government.

Hours later, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party’s legislature unit head, saying his move was not in line with the party’s policies.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to place before it by Monday 10.30 am the letters of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Devendra Fadnavis and of the BJP leader staking his claim to form the government in the state.

However, the three-judge bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana and comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, did not grant any interim relief to the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress combine to direct the Fadnavis government to undertake floor test within 24 hours.