Friday, December 18, 2020
Maharashtra: AIKS plans farmers’ march to Delhi

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 19, 2020 3:03:55 am
farm bills, All India Kisan Sabha’s Maharashtra, AIKS, All India Kisan Sabha’s Maharashtra march to delhi, farmers protest, indian express news“The three laws are aimed at allowing corporates to make profits at the cost of farmers. To oppose them, we will take part in the protests under way,”said AIKS national president Ashok Dhawale. (Representational)

The All India Kisan Sabha’s Maharashtra unit will undertake a vehicle march of farmers from Maharashtra who will join farmers protesting in Delhi against the new farm laws introduced by the Centre. “

Thousands of farmers from over 20 districts of Maharashtra will gather at Nashik on December 21 and start a vehicle march to Delhi, to strengthen the struggle of lakhs of farmers camping around Delhi for the last three weeks. They will traverse a distance of 1,266 km to Delhi and join the struggle at the Rajasthan-Haryana border at Shahjahanpur around December 24,” AIKS national president Ashok Dhawale said at a press conference in Nashik.

“The three laws are aimed at allowing corporates to make profits at the cost of farmers. To oppose them, we will take part in the protests under way,”said Dhawale.

