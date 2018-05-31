Maharashtra Agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar passes away

His mortal remains will be taken to Khamgaon at around 10.30-11 am. (Photo- Facebook) His mortal remains will be taken to Khamgaon at around 10.30-11 am. (Photo- Facebook)

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday following a heart attack. He was 67. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Somaiaya hospital. He was first admitted to Jaslok hospital weeks ago and was discharged after recovering. He was then admitted to Mumbai’s Somaiaya hospital last morning where he suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior ministers paid their condolences. His mortal remains will be taken to Khamgaon at around 11 am.

Fundkar was inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis government in July 2016. He was born in 1950 in Buldhana and was also known as Bhausaheb Fundkar. He also served as the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council. His son Akash Pandurang Fundkar is an MLA from Khamgaon constituency.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd