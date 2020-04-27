Maharashtra: Agriculture dept to focus more on alternate markets, online shopping

Close to 3,000 FPCs have been mapped, which till last week had delivered around 80,000 tonnes of fresh vegetables across the state. (Representational) Close to 3,000 FPCs have been mapped, which till last week had delivered around 80,000 tonnes of fresh vegetables across the state. (Representational)

Farmer Producer Companies (FPC) and farmer groups have emerged as silent heroes during the nationwide lockdown by keeping the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables running in urban areas. Buoyed by the success of the direct market intervention by growers, the state agriculture department is now planning to make it permanent with the help of application-based delivery platforms.

As wholesale markets in urban areas of Pune and Mumbai suspended their operations in view of the growing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the onus of ensuring the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables fell on FPCs and farmer groups.

Agriculture Commissioner Suhas Diwase said they had mapped the state in terms of identifying FPCs in production hubs, which can supply the same to the urban areas. Other than Pune and Mumbai, the supply chain for cities like Nashik, Kolhapur and Nagpur was unhindered during the lockdown.

Close to 3,000 FPCs have been mapped, which till last week had delivered around 80,000 tonnes of fresh vegetables across the state.

Along with the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB), the agriculture department has taken up direct sale of mangoes. Vikas Patil, Joint Director Agriculture, pointed out how the lockdown had coincided with the peak marketing period of the fruit. Hapus — the prized produce from the Konkan region — had suddenly found itself without buyers as export markets, especially European countries and US, sealing their borders.

Patil said whatever exports were happening were destined towards the Gulf countries with traders facing difficulties due to the lack of labour and other issues.

What worked in favour of the farmers was that Hapus from Karnataka did not arrive due to closure of borders. Also, unseasonal rain in October last year had led to flower loss, which reduced production by more than 40 per cent.

“Hapus from Ratnagiri has a captive market in Mumbai and Pune and through the department we got the housing societies to directly order from the farmers,” said Patil.

Housing societies, which ordered minimum 100 boxes, were assured home delivery. “We had kept the prize at Rs 350 per dozen, much more than traders normally paid the farmers. Also those who were placing orders were to transfer the money online before the delivery of the boxes — thus minimising contact,” he said. To date, around 50,000 such boxes have been delivered with 25,000 alone in Mumbai.

Patil, however, said a lot needed to be done among mango growers, in terms of setting up facilities to enable farmers to get into the market directly.

As the lockdown enters its 33rd day, the agriculture department is in serious talks with various stakeholders to ensure direct market intervention by farmers becomes a permanent feature. “Our strength is the grower and we can ensure delivery of commodities at a common delivery point through the FPCs. What we are looking at is the last mile connectivity which will allow those commodities to reach the consumers,” he said. Already talks have been held with online app based delivery players to explore how a workable model can be made.

