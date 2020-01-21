Maharashtra: Against CAA, NRC – VBA calls statewide bandh on Jan 24

On whether the Congress and NCP would support the bandh, he said, “I expect all those against BJP government to set aside their political leanings and join the bandh.” (File/Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) On whether the Congress and NCP would support the bandh, he said, “I expect all those against BJP government to set aside their political leanings and join the bandh.” (File/Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, on Monday called for a state-wide bandh on January 24 against the CAA and proposed NRC.

“Almost 35 organisations have given their support for the bandh. We expect all political parties and organisations to support the bandh. The protest is against the undemocratic style of work of the Centre,” Ambedkar said.

On whether the Congress and NCP would support the bandh, he said, “I expect all those against BJP government to set aside their political leanings and join the bandh.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ambedkar said, “The bandh is against the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on every front -social, economic and employment. They are pushing RSS agenda and undermining the Constitution. It is against the larger welfare of citizens of India.”

