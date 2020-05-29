Maharashtra: After ‘tiff’ with SP legislator, senior inspector transferred from Nagpada

Abu Asim Azmi also questioned the functioning of the state government. (File) Abu Asim Azmi also questioned the functioning of the state government. (File)

A day after Samajwadi Party state president and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar legislator Abu Asim Azmi Wednesday held a protest at Nagpada alleging mismanagement by the police in transporting stranded migrant workers to their hometowns, Nagpada Senior Police Inspector Shalini Sharma was transferred to Chembur Police Station.

Azmi had claimed that Sharma was “extremely rude” when told about the hardship being faced by the migrant workers due to the high-handedness of police officials and had demanded her suspension.

“I questioned the Senior PI her about the mismanagement of the Nagpada Police, which has increased the hardship of migrants who are waiting to go home. She was extremely rude and told me that I could not tell her these things. I am a public representative and well within my right to raise these issues,” Azmi said.

While the Samajwadi Party workers continued to hold protests against Sharma Thursday, Mumbai Police issued orders of her transfer to Chembur police station later in the day. Officials, however, said that the transfer was part of a routine shuffling of officers in the city.

Azmi, who has extended support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, also raised concerns over the functioning of the government and said the voice of public representatives was being “stifled”.

Azmi also questioned the functioning of the state government and said that he had met the Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, earlier this week to point out how the police were behaving with migrant workers.

