Day after protests: Maratha leaders seek CM’s apology, resignation

Holding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responsible for violence spreading across the state during the Maratha agitation, some leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha on Thursday demanded the CM’s resignation and the registration of criminal cases against him. The Morcha, an umbrella organisation of several Maratha outfits, also demanded that Fadnavis should make public the “confidential report” that he purportedly received regarding release of snakes among warkaris to cause trouble on Ashadhi Ekadashi (July 23).Some Morcha leaders, however, said an apology by Fadnavis would “end the controversy”. Manoj Aakhare, regional president of Sambhaji Brigade, an organisation under the aegis of the Morcha, alleged that the CM’s statement had hurt the image of the community. “If Fadnavis says he had an intelligence report about such a possibility… he should make the report public. We want to know whether the CM was fibbing or telling the truth.”

“He has insulted the community. The Maratha community was already angry with the chief minister for announcing the mega recruitment for 72,000 posts. It had threatened to gherao him in Pandharpur during the wari. He decided to cancel his visit and made nasty comments about the community. It hurt the image of the community and fuelled the agitation further,” Aakhare claimed.

He added that they have asked all MLAs from the Maratha community to submit their resignations to express solidarity with the agitating community. “They can’t remain silent spectators when the community is holding protests and getting defamed. If they don’t resign, they will also face protests,” Aakhare said.

The Sambhaji Brigade also demanded Fadnavis’ resignation and even sought his arrest, not only over his “damaging” statement but also because they held him responsible for the suicide of a youth in Aurangabad.

