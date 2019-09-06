If rules not followed, mere CM approval does not legalise transfer of officer: MAT

OBSERVING THAT the chief minister merely approving the transfer of an officer does not legalise the process if it is not done in line with laid down guidelines, the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) last week cancelled the transfer order of an excise superintendent from Thane.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by Nitin Ghule, who had in July challenged his mid-term transfer order from the state excise unit in Thane to Dhule.

Ghule was posted as the superintendent in the Thane unit in May 2018. While the normal tenure of the post is three years, he was transferred to Dhule in July, this year. Ghule challenged the order before MAT contending that it is not in consonance with the Maharashtra Government Servants Regulation of Transfers and Prevention of Delay in Discharge of Official Duties Act, 2005. He alleged that he had been transferred only to accommodate another officer who wanted to be posted in Thane.

Soon after he approached MAT, Ghule was granted interim relief by the tribunal “having noticed that prima facie the impugned transfer order is not in consonance with Section 4(4)(ii) and (4(5) of Act”.

The officer who represented the state told the MAT that the order had been approved by both the chief minister and the minister concerned as an administrative need, and therefore, the challenge was without substance.

The officer, who was to replace Ghule, told the MAT that she was due for a transfer, as she had completed three years of service as superintendent. Ghule, however, said that she was not due for transfer. “Besides, the minutes of Civil Services Board also reveals that she had in fact requested for a transfer mid-tenure, and therefore, the matter was placed before the board,” he argued.

After hearing the arguments, A P Kurhekar, judicial member of MAT, observed: “Suffice to say, for mid-term and mid-tenure transfer as contemplated under Section 4(5) of ‘Act 2005’, there has to be exceptional circumstance and for such transfer the competent authority is required to record special reasons for the same. However, in the present case, no such special reasons are forthcoming. On the contrary, it is manifest that the applicant has been transferred only to accommodate the respondent no 2 (the officer who was to replace Ghule) in blatant violation of Section 4(5) of ‘Act 2005’.”

“True, the transfer has been approved by the hon’ble chief minister but mere approval will not legalise the impugned transfer order for the reasons stated above. No special case or exceptional circumstance or administrative exigency is made out to displace the applicant from his present post.”

“On the contrary, the record clearly exhibits that only to oblige and accommodate respondent 2, the applicant was displaced mid-term and mid-tenure without recording any reasons much less special reasons. In view of above, I have no hesitation to conclude that the impugned order is unsustainable in law and deserves to be set aside,” the order added.