Maharashtra administered 1.26 crore Covid vaccine doses, highest in country

Maharashtra has so far administered 1.26 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines, the highest in the country so far, latest data shows.

As on Tuesday (April 20) morning, as many as 12,71,29,113 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country. Maharashtra tops among the states with a total of 1,26,50,266 inoculations followed by Rajasthan at 1.11 crore and Uttar Pradesh at 1.09 crore.

With the Centre now allowing vaccine roll out for those above 18 years from May 1, state health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said that as of now they have adequate number of doses. He told The Indian Express that they had around 4.75 lakh doses as of Tuesday morning.

He also pointed out that vaccinations are permitted during the period of lockdown and beneficiaries should take the shots by observing social distancing and Covid appropriate behaviour.

Across Maharashtra, Mumbai and Pune have vaccinated the highest number of beneficiaries. In Mumbai, a total of 20.41 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated while Pune has vaccinated as many as 18.16 lakh beneficiaries. A total of 9 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated in Thane.

Across Pune, a total of 1.3 lakh health care workers have got the first dose of the vaccine while 64,379 have got the second shot. In the group of beneficiaries above 45 years a total of 13.44 lakh have for the first dose of the vaccine while 73827 have got the second dose.

“We have adequate stock of vaccines across 560 vaccination centres in Pune district. There are 78,000 doses of vaccine as of today and the stock is expected to be replenished,” Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director of health – Pune circle told The Indian Express.