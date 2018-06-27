Maharashtra activist claims mangoes from his farm benefited childless couples, civic body sends him notice

Sambhaji Bhinde had said, “If a couple wants a male child they will have it after eating these mangoes. This mango is useful for those facing infertility.” Sambhaji Bhinde had said, “If a couple wants a male child they will have it after eating these mangoes. This mango is useful for those facing infertility.”

Over two weeks after right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide reportedly claimed that a number of couples have been blessed with ‘sons’ after they ate mangoes from his orchard, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has asked him to name the ‘childless couples’ and furnish their addresses as well, according to PTI. NMC sent a show cause notice to Bhide last week, asking him to prove his claim that mangoes from his farm helped these couples have a male child.

Bhide, who heads the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan and is an accused in the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence case, had reportedly said, “I have never shared this with anyone except my mother. I have planted these mango trees on my farms. Till now, 180 childless couples took the fruit from me and 150 of them have had children.”

Assuring couples facing infertility that mangoes from his farm will work wonder, Bhinde had said, “If a couple wants a male child they will have it after eating these mangoes. This mango is useful for those facing infertility.”

The activist had made the statement on June 10 at a public rally which was part of his mission to reinstate the golden throne at Raigad – the erstwhile capital of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s kingdom. The civic body sent him the notice after a social activist approached the health authorities debunking his claim, a civic official said.

