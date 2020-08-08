Maharashtra: 96,000 households enrol for job guarantee scheme, state increases labour budget by 19%

Following the rise in enrolment, the state has already projected the labour budget to increase by 19 per cent this year. (Representational) Following the rise in enrolment, the state has already projected the labour budget to increase by 19 per cent this year. (Representational)

AMIDST THE lockdown imposed in the wake of Covid-19, more than 96,000 households enrolled for job cards under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Maharashtra, which has continued as the epicentre of the pandemic in India.

Since April 1, official data indicates that a total of 96,422 households and 2,95,380 people got new job cards under the job guarantee scheme across 34 districts in the state. Under MGNREGA, all households with a job card are provided 100 days of work. The enrolment data, compiled by Maharashtra’s Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) department, was last updated on August 7.

The Covid-19 crisis triggered mass displacement of the migrant workforce from cities to villages amid mass closures in the first two-and-a-half months of a countrywide lockdown, resulting in a peak in demand for work under the job guarantee scheme. On June 7, data shows that 7,59,852 unskilled labourers were present at MGNREGA job sites.

While the phased resumption of economic activity in Mumbai and other cities, and the timely onset of kharif sowing in rural belts have since resulted in a dip in number of workers present at these job sites, the government has anticipated that the demand for work will pick up again after the monsoon. It has announced widening the job scheme’s ambit.

In an official order to all 28,642 gram panchayats on August 5, state Principal Secretary (water conservation and EGS) Nand Kumar directed sarpanches to conduct a fresh survey regarding “demand for work” and “availability of unskilled labourers” in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and accordingly revise MGNREGA labour budgets for the ongoing year.

“This year is different than earlier years. There is a likelihood that many villagers working in cities will stay back. Those who had earlier relocated may return due to closure of small businesses (in cities). Under the given circumstances, we feel that there is an urgent need to resurvey demand for work,” Kumar said.

Following the rise in enrolment, the state has already projected the labour budget to increase by 19 per cent this year. In 2019-20, the work generated under MGNREGA was roughly 6.33 crore person days. A rise to 7.5 crore person days has been projected in 2020-21, while Kumar said this might rise further.

Till August 7, including new enrolments, there were a total 86.85 lakh households with job cards in the state. A situation where all of them demand work, however, is unlikely. Data shows that just about 35 per cent, or 29.95 lakh households, have demanded work over the past three years.

“This is partly because MGNREGA wages are almost half the minimum wages for unskilled agriculture works,” an official said. Across the state, average wage for a day’s work as on August 7 is Rs 215, data shows.

A timely onset of the monsoon and resultant kharif sowing operations enabled the farm sector to absorb a lot of rural labourers, leading to a rapid dip in their attendance at MGNREGA job sites. The labour attendance dropped to 4,86,130 on June 17 and further fell to 2,74,872 on June 30. According to the latest update, the attendance is about 1.94 lakh as on August 2.

“We expect the demand for work to pick up once again when kharif operations are done. So we are asking villages to formulate supplementary labour budgets,” Kumar added.

To date, a total of 10.15 lakh households and 18.21 lakh people are employed under the scheme. “We’ve so far generated 2.66 crore man-days of paid employment under MGNREGA. We’ve completed 97,708 works, while another 4.98 lakh are in progress,” the official said. Of these, 26,211 households have completed 100 days of employment, just as the average number of days of employment is 26 so far. The state has spent Rs 574 crore on the labourer’s wage bill.

In a related decision, the state government has decided to advance the wage payment schedule from two weeks to one week. For generating more work under the scheme, it has also asked local authorities and gram panchayats to converge various development schemes, along with instructions that ongoing development projects must be completed on priority in the coming two years.

Villagers have been asked to focus on works for conservation of soil, water, trees, and other natural resources to promote “all-round development”. In 143 talukas, identified under ‘Mission Water Conservation’, 65 per cent of MGNREGA spend will be on ground water conservation activities. The state government has also said across districts, 60 per cent expenditure under the scheme will be on agriculture and allied activities. While the scheme’s focus was on providing job on demand, the government has now said generating more local jobs to curb migration to cities will also be a thrust area in the coming years.

In numbers (2020-21)

Households enrolled: 86.85 lakh

Newly enrolled: 96,422 households

Households with work so far: 10.15 lakh

Average wage paid: Rs 215

Wage bill: Rs 696 crore

Top performing districts

Bhandara: 2,21,819

Gondia: 1,69,268

Chandrapur: 1,52,926

Amravati: 1,30,162

Nandurbar: 1,26,399

Gadchiroli: 1,23,503

Palghar: 1,13,326

