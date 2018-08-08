Maharashtra: 80 ‘missing’ doctors reinstated

80 doctors reinstated in Maharashtra in rural and tribal areas. (Representational) 80 doctors reinstated in Maharashtra in rural and tribal areas. (Representational)

A year after the state health department released a list of 581 doctors found missing from their postings, mostly in rural and tribal areas, the government has reinstated at least 80 of them after they assured that they would be regular.

In the last one year, 55 doctors have been terminated after failing to respond to memos, showcause notices and advertisement in newspapers and defaulting on their appointments. “Also, at least 80 of such doctors were reinstated over the last one year after they assured that they would be regular to work,” an official said.

In December 2017, the health department had terminated 104 doctors from various rural and tribal posts after an inquiry found them not reporting for work for an extended period.

A government resolution was issued, which stated that doctors found absconding will be allowed to return to service with certain terms and conditions. The number of doctors found absconding was highest in tribal districts of Gadchiroli and Nandurbar.

“These doctors were posted in various rural and tribal areas but they never reported to work. There did not resign as well… We followed protocol and memos were issued. In several cases, these doctors were pursuing higher education,” a senior health official said.

