Maharashtra: 7600 prison inmates vaccinated so far

Close to 7600 inmates in Maharashtra’s 46 prisons have been administered first doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 infections among the inmates is also seeing a downward trend with active cases as on Saturday being at 45 as compared to 170 in the last week of May, officials of Pune headquartered Maharashtra State Prison Department said.

As per the prison department officials, a total of 7590 inmates have received their first doses of COVID vaccine, which include 5573 undertrials and 2017 convicts. This includes both male and female prisoners from 46 small and big prisons across Maharashtra.

In the second week of May, amid rising cases among the inmates and increased risk of infection within the prisons, the Maharashtra Prison Department, resumed the process to release the undertrials on interim bail and the convicts on emergency parole to decongest the jails as per the guidelines laid down by High Power Committee set by the government.

Till now a total of 1800 inmates have been released on bail and parole. The total population of prisons across the state currently stands at 33,800 which includes inmates housed in the main premises of the prisons and also close to 40 temporary prisons set up across the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As per the vaccination data as of Saturday, 711 inmates from Pune’s Yerawada central prison have received doses. For other prisons, these numbers are Thane Central 509, Kolhapur Central 403, Nashik Central 643, Amravati Central 909 and Arthur Road Prison 410.

Since the pandemic began last year, 44 of the 47 prison establishments in Maharashtra have reported COVID infections. The total number of cases among inmates as of Saturday night was 4098 of which 4040 have recovered, 13 have succumbed and 45 is the number of active cases. These active cases are from 16 of the 46 prisons. Other prisons do not have active cases among the inmates as on Saturday. If this data is to be compared to the data points in the last week of May — there were just 172 active cases among the inmates across the state when 4029 was the total number of infections.