Maharashtra: 6,817 cases in state, toll crosses 300

The new cases recorded in the state on Friday were lower than what was recorded on Thursday. (Representational Image)

With the death of 18 more people, the COVID-19 toll crossed 300 in Maharashtra on Friday. Mumbai, at 178, accounted for well over half of the deaths. Friday also reported 394 new cases, taking the overall count to 6,817. Of the fresh cases, 242 were reported from Mumbai. The state accounts for roughly 27 per cent of India’s burden.

The new cases recorded in the state on Friday were lower than what was recorded on Thursday. Health officials said that from now on, the BMC and the state would start assessing private laboratory test results the same day to give real-time update on fresh cases. Until now, BMC was analysing private laboratory reports after every few days, leading to a sudden jump in new cases whenever the results were scrutinised.

While the state toll has reached 301, an analysis of 269 deaths shows that while the mortality rate in the age group of 21 to 30 is just 0.6 per cent, the risk of fatality considerably increases with age – in the 61-70 age group, 17.7 per cent people with the infection have died.

In Mumbai, where 11 people died, nine were aged between 40 to 80 years. One was below 40. Of the 242 new cases in the city, 168 samples were tested at private laboratories between April 21 and April 22. Officials said in a day or two, the entire backlog of analysing private lab reports will be completed.

On Friday, 359 people with suspected symptoms were admitted in Mumbai while 122 were discharged after recovery. Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said, “For those who have absolutely no symptoms, the task force has recommended that just one test be conducted and that patients are to be discharged if the report comes negative. For those with symptoms, we wait for 24 hours and conduct a second test. If both tests are negative, only then they are discharged.”

The number of cases in Pune, meanwhile, crossed 1,000 on Friday. The five deaths reported from the city included a 69-year-old woman, who died on Thursday night. She had been admitted on April 19 for breathlessness, cough and altered sensorium and suffered from ailments like myocarditis, hypothyroidism and obesity. The others who died were a 40-year-old, who had suffered from cough and breathlessness for three weeks; a 40-year-old COVID-19 infected woman who died of cardio-respiratory arrest; a 52- year-old woman who succumbed to the infection on April 23 and a 65-year-old man from Pimpri-Chinchwad who also suffered from asthma, heart disease and breathlessness.

Nagpur’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 100 mark on Friday with six new cases coming to fore. All the new cases are from the chain that began with the death of a 68-year old man on April 5. The total number of cases in the chain has now reached 58.

