Maharashtra: 58 held for attack on police, vandalism in Sillod

Police on Friday resorted to lathicharge and fired four rounds in the air after more than 400 villagers attacked a police party at Kelgaon village in Sillod in Aurangabad district. The mob pelted stones at the police after a video of a woman police patil attempting suicide went viral on social media. In the video, she claimed she was ending her life due to police inaction against a man who was harassing her.

According to the police, the 32-year-old woman tried committing suicide on Thursday by consuming poison. Before consuming poison, she recorded a video in which she alleged a local goon identified as Ramdas Wagh and his mother were constantly harassing her for the past three months. She alleged that when she approached Sillod police, they refused to take action. Assistant Inspector Kiran Bidwe denied the allegation and said, “There was no formal complaint made by her. And we have learnt there has been a dispute between Wagh’s family and victim’s family since 2017.”

After she consumed poison, the woman was rushed to a private hospital by her husband. “We sent a team and recorded her statement in the hospital. A case was registered under Section 354 (outraging her modesty) of the IPC following which Wagh and his mother were arrested,” said Bidwe. The woman is now stable.

Wagh and his mother were produced before a court and granted bail. As word of Wagh being released on bail got out, villagers started gathering outside his house in Kelgaon village. They believed police did not make a strong case. Police said more than 400 people had gathered by 7.30 pm. “I got this information and accordingly we called for more manpower. We stationed a riot control squad in the village. But as the mob refused to budge even I went to the spot to talk to the villagers,” said Bidwe.

However, while the meeting between the police and the villagers was going on, one of the villagers played a video in which Wagh is seen abusing the police patil. “This instigated the mob,” said a senior police officer.

