Maharashtra: 5 days after delivering stillborn baby, doctor dies of Covid-19

Earlier this month, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was initially treated at Amravati, before being shifted to a hospital in Nagpur about 10 days ago.

Five days after she delivered a stillborn, a doctor from Amravati died of coronavirus disease at a private hospital in Nagpur on Sunday.

The 33-year old pathologist, Pratiksha Gavali, had worked as a medical officer at Amravati’s Irwin Hospital, which is a government hospital, till about eight months of pregnancy, before going on leave. Earlier this month, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was initially treated at Amravati, before being shifted to a hospital in Nagpur about 10 days ago.

Tragedy struck the family as she delivered a stillborn baby five days before her death, after which her condition kept deteriorating. She succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

Amravati Civil Surgeon Shyamsundar Nikam told The Indian Express, “We had asked her to go on leave. She did remain at home after about five months of her pregnancy but later returned to duty on her own. We had put her on duty in the non-Covid section. On August 29, she started feeling unwell. So she got herself tested and was found to be Corona positive. She was admitted to a local hospital but after four days, she was shifted to a private hospital in Nagpur, where she died.”

Pratiksha’s brother Tyag Raj Waldekar said, “My sister had voluntered to work despite her advanced pregnancy but unfortunately we lost her to Corona. Before her death, she had a stillborn baby. We would like to appeal to people to keep themselves safe by observing social distancing and wearing masks.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.