Maharashtra to withdraw 44 cases related to religious, political agitations

The Cabinet Sub-Committee has decided to withdraw 44 cases registered during various religious, political and social agitations in the state and has recommended the same to the government, Cultural Affairs Minister and Chairman of the Sub-Committee Ashish Shelar said on Wednesday.
The committee was constituted to review cases registered during political and social agitations in Maharashtra and recommend their withdrawal wherever appropriate. At an earlier meeting, 77 cases had been recommended for withdrawal. On Wednesday, the committee recommended the withdrawal of an additional 44 cases.
During the meeting, 133 applications pertaining to cases registered by the police were reviewed. The committee made it clear that offences related to crimes against women, serious criminal offences, as well as personal and civil disputes cannot be pardoned under the government’s policy and therefore, the committee refused to withdraw such cases.
Matters relating to sitting and former MLAs and MPs can only be finally decided by the Bombay High Court.
Of the 133 applications received by the Cabinet sub-committee, 14 cases have been recommended for reconsideration and will be placed before regional committees headed by Deputy Commissioners of Police. Only eight cases remain pending for consideration.
Shelar stated that social activists, political party workers, protesters and participants in ideological movements had often been subjected to unnecessary cases. Ensuring their relief from such unwarranted prosecutions is the responsibility of the government, he said.
The cases withdrawn Wednesday included those related to Ganeshotsav, Navratrotsav, Dahi Handi celebrations, social programmes, cattle protection movements and labour agitations, among others.