Maharashtra: 413 Covid deaths – highest in a day

Health workers check for Covid symptoms at a salon in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra recorded 413 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday – its highest ever in a single day – taking its overall toll to 19,063. The state contributes to almost 40 per cent of the country’s death count.

In just 13 days of August, Maharashtra has recorded 4,069 deaths due to coronavirus, 58 per cent of what it had recorded in July and 74 per cent in June.

Mumbai recorded 48 deaths on Thursday, taking the city’s toll to 6,991. A month ago, Mumbai accounted for 25 to 30 per cent of the daily deaths reported across the state. Its share has now shrunk further to 11 per cent in daily deaths.

State officials said of the 413 deaths reported on Thursday, while 288 people had died in the last 48 hours, 74 had succumbed in the last one week and 51 prior to that. Of the 413 deaths, Pune recorded 48, followed by Kolhapur city and rural (36), Pune rural (25), Thane city and rural (21), Satara (20), Pimpri-Chinchwad (19), Kalyan-Dombivali (13), Jalgaon and Nagpur (12) and Vasai-Virar (10).

At least 11,813 new cases were recorded in the state on Thursday, of them 1,200 are from Mumbai and 1,148 from Pune city. The state has till now reported 5.6 lakh cases and a death rate of 3.4 per cent. In all, 3.9 lakh patients have recovered.

