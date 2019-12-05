Maharashtra: 400 ‘miffed’ Sena workers join BJP

Criticising the Sena for joining the MVA “just to form the government”, Nadesan said he was with the party because it had accorded Hindutva agenda its top priority. Criticising the Sena for joining the MVA “just to form the government”, Nadesan said he was with the party because it had accorded Hindutva agenda its top priority.

Apparently unhappy with the Shiv Sena’s decision to join forces with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, around 400 party workers Wednesday joined the BJP at an event organised in Dharavi.

Ramesh Nadesan, a Sena worker who was its special executive officer, said, “Four hundred supporters of the party had joined BJP as they felt cheated when the Shiv Sena shook hands with corrupt and anti-Hindu parties.” A special executive officer take cares of new recruits in the party.

Criticising the Sena for joining the MVA “just to form the government”, Nadesan said he was with the party because it had accorded Hindutva agenda its top priority.

He added that not just the 400 party workers, but there were several others who were also unhappy with Sena. “No one understands the feelings and sentiments of a supporter who actually works for the party without anything in return. Also, in last the seven years, we were fighting against the NCP and Congress supporters. During elections it is the karyakartas who actually go door-to-door for seeking votes. How do we go back and face the same people whom we have asked to vote for an honest government?” he said.

Another Sena worker, who joined the BJP, said, “We are not happy with the decision of the Sena chief to join hands with Congress and NCP. We are quitting the party because Sena had quit it’s main agenda, which is Hindutva.”

