Maharashtra: 4 dists to hold mock Covid vaccination drive today

Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the state will hold a two-hour-long dry run for Covid-19 vaccination at Nandurbar, Pune, Jalna and Nagpur on Saturday.

In each of the 12 centres allocated in the four districts, 25 people will be vaccinated on a trial basis. A dry run is a trial conducted to test a procedure, find possible hiccups or difficulties in the process, and solving the issues. The drill will not use a real vaccine.

The Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine is close to get approval in India with an expert committee in Central Drug Standard Control Organisation recommending its emergency use authorisation with conditions. The final approval will come from Drugs Controller General of India. The vaccine rollout is expected to begin in early January, state officials said.

“We will observe each beneficiary for half an hour post the mock vaccination to look for adverse effects and also see how the centres coordinate,” said Tope.

In the mock run, an SMS will be sent to the beneficiary confirming the date and time of vaccination. The beneficiary’s identification will be confirmed and registration done at the centre. After vaccination, he or she will be observed in a separate room.

Dr Nitin Borke, the Nandurbar District Health Officer, said: “We have three centres in Nandurbar where the dry run will be carried out. We will depute five vaccinators in each of the three centres.”

While the first two officials will register the beneficiary and verify his identity, one will administer the vaccine and the remaining two will observe them post vaccination.

Tope said issues arising in these centres will be worked upon keeping in mind the real immunisation drive.

In Pune, the district hospital in Aundh, a primary health centre (PHC) and Jijamata hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad have been designated for the mock drill. In Nagpur, Daga hospital, a rural hospital and an urban PHC have been selected. While in Nandurbar, a PHC, Navapur sub-district hospital and the district hospital will conduct the drill, in Jalna, the district hospital, sub-district hospital and a PHC will be roped in.