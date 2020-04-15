Maharashtra: 350 new coronavirus cases in state, count 2,684

Four died at Pune’s Sassoon general hospital on Tuesday, with the toll climbing to 38 in the district. A total of 49 people tested positive in Pune on Tuesday, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said. (Representational Image) Four died at Pune’s Sassoon general hospital on Tuesday, with the toll climbing to 38 in the district. A total of 49 people tested positive in Pune on Tuesday, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said. (Representational Image)

With 350 new cases, Maharashtra yet again recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, taking the count to 2,684. With 18 people dying across the state, the toll has touched 178.

Of the 18 dead, 11 are from Mumbai, which recorded 204 new cases. The city, which has recorded 1,756 cases and 112 deaths till Tuesday, accounts for 65 per cent of the state burden. Pune, meanwhile, reported 49 new cases and four deaths.

Of those who died, only five were senior citizens and 11 belonged to the 40 to 60 age group, indicating that the young are succumbing to the infection due to comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension. In Mumbai city, while 11 died, four others from neighbouring districts succumbed in Mumbai hospitals. Two of the deceased had no comorbidity.

A 69-year-old man, who was admitted to Kasturba hospital on April 10, died on Monday. He had no other illness. A 40-year-old man died at Nair hospital on April 12, within hours of admission. Even he had no comorbidity. Among the youngest, a 36-year-old man died at Rajawadi hospital on Tuesday, a day after admission. He suffered from bronchial asthma. Other deaths were reported from Ahmednagar and Aurangabad.

“Of the 18 deaths, one patient had tuberculosis and another suffered from cancer. In 13 cases, comorbidity was a contributing factor,” said a state official.

Four died at Pune’s Sassoon general hospital on Tuesday, with the toll climbing to 38 in the district. A total of 49 people tested positive in Pune on Tuesday, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

A 50-year-old woman from Kondhwa, who suffered from hypertension, died of cardiac arrest and respiratory failure due to COVID-19 infection at Sassoon general hospital. A 42-year-old woman, also from Kondhwa, who had diabetes, hypertension and asthma, died on Tuesday, two days after being hospitalised. In another case, a 27-year-old man with liver ailment died. A 77-year-old woman with comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, hypothyroidism and acute kidney injury, also succumbed to the infection at the hospital.

Vidarbha’s tally touched 109 on Tuesday with nine more cases surfacing in Nagpur and four in Buldana. Of the 755 people tested in Maharashtra after they visited Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat gathering in March, 50 have tested positive so far. In Ahmednagar and Pimpri-Chinchwad, six close contacts of those infected also tested positive. Till now, 14 people have tested positive in Mumbai, eight in Latur, seven in Yavatmal, six in Buldhana, two in Pune, and rest in Ratnagiri, Nagpur, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Osmanabad, Kolhapur and Washim. Maharashtra has collected 46,588 laboratory samples since it began testing for COVID-19 in January. The state has one of the highest testing capacities in the country — it can conduct 6,000 to 7,000 tests per day. Across the state, 5,059 surveillance squads are conducting house visits. So far, 18.3 lakh people has been screened.

In Mumbai, in the last one week, fever clinics have screened 3,518 people and 1,384 samples have been collected for testing. So far, 164 patients have been discharged in Mumbai. Across the state, 259 patients have been discharged.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.