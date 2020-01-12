Maharashtra: 35 of 56 Sena MLAs ‘dissatisfied’, claims Rane

Rane said the Thackeray government’s promise of loan waiver for farmers is “hollow”, as there is no timeline on when it will be implemented. (File) Rane said the Thackeray government’s promise of loan waiver for farmers is “hollow”, as there is no timeline on when it will be implemented. (File)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane has claimed that 35 of the 56 Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra are “dissatisfied” with their party leadership.

Talking to reporters in Thane at a function on Saturday night, Rane, former chief minister of Maharashtra, termed the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation “non-performing”, and expressed confidence that the BJP would come back to power in the state. “The BJP has 105 MLAs, while the Shiv Sena has only 56. Of them, 35 are “dissatisfied”,” Rane was quoted by PTI as saying.

“What we can expect from such a government? They don’t know anything about running the government. They took five weeks to form the government, from this alone, one can expect how they will run the show,” Rane said.

The BJP leader has been in both the Congress and the Shiv Sena in the past.

He added that the Thackeray government’s promise of loan waiver for farmers is “hollow”, as there is no timeline on when it will be implemented. Referring to the Chief Minister’s visit to Aurangabad on Thursday, Rane said he came back without announcing any plans or giving any funds to the region.

Refusing to comment on speculations of a tie-up between the BJP and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Rane said only the BJP chief will speak on it.

Talks of a possible tie-up between the MNS and the BJP gained momentum after Raj Thackeray met BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on January 7.

This come amid MNS thinking of changing its flag — which currently consists of saffron, blue and green stripes — to an all-saffron one with the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji embossed in the middle. The new flag may be unveiled on January 23, when the party is planning to hold a special conclave in Mumbai. The date coincides with the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

