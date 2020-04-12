Maharashtra: 30-year-old Tablighi from Assam who killed self after testing positive to be buried in Akola

The man from Nagaon district of Assam had been staying at Balapur tahsil in the district before coming to Akola and voluntarily admitting himself to the Government Medical College and Hospital on April 7. (Representational Image) The man from Nagaon district of Assam had been staying at Balapur tahsil in the district before coming to Akola and voluntarily admitting himself to the Government Medical College and Hospital on April 7. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old man from Assam who allegedly committed suicide at an Akola hospital on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus will be buried in the city with his father’s consent. The man had reportedly participated in the Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi in March.

Akola Collector Jitendra Papalkar said, “His father had a discussion with the dargah committee here comprising prominent community leaders and gave his consent for carrying out his funeral locally. Accordingly, we are preparing for it.”

The man from Nagaon district of Assam had been staying at Balapur tahsil in the district before coming to Akola and voluntarily admitting himself to the Government Medical College and Hospital on April 7. He tested positive for coronavirus on April 10. In the morning of April 11, he had allegedly inflicted injuries on his neck with a blade in the bathroom of the isolation ward.

