Maharashtra: 3-month-old leopard cubs rescued from sugarcane field, reunited with mother

Three leopard cubs were rescued on Tuesday by Wildlife SOS, a conservation non-profit, and the Forest Department from a sugarcane field at Nagargaon village in Shirur Range.

The 25-day-old cubs were kept under observation for a few hours and were later reunited with their mother. The cubs were discovered by local sugarcane farmers while harvesting their crops in the area. The Forest department and the Wildlife SOS team, operating out of the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre at Junnar in Pune district, were then alerted.

The leopards, one male and two females, were found to be in good health. Officials of Wildlife SOS said that since leopards are territorial animals, it is essential to release them close to where they were initially found. The rescue team placed the cubs in a safe box with a remote-controlled camera inside so they could document the cubs’ reunion with the mother, while monitoring the area from a distance, said Dr Ajay Deshmukh, senior veterinarian at the Wildlife SOS Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre.

“The mother must have been searching for her cubs, because within a few minutes, she was able to sniff them out,” he said. “On reaching the crate, she waited to ensure there was no danger before tipping the box with her paws and moving them to a safer location.”

Harvest season in Maharashtra often coincides with leopard breeding season, which put both humans, as well as the wild cats, in a rather sensitive and conflicting situation. Owing to their dense and tall stalks, sugarcane fields foster a suitable shelter for female leopards to breed in, and this safeguards the cubs from predators. However these cubs face the risk of being exposed to sugarcane farmers, especially during the harvest season, said Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO of Wildlife SOS.