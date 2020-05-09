Maharashtra: 3 lakh essential passes issued, 85,000 calls to police helpline

According to records shared by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, 3,10,194 emergency passes had been issued for residents since March 22. (Representational Photo) According to records shared by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, 3,10,194 emergency passes had been issued for residents since March 22. (Representational Photo)

Nearly 6,700 essential services’ passes were issued on a daily basis by the Maharashtra Police ever since the lockdown came into effect in the state on March 22. Besides, the police control rooms (PCRs) across the state received over 1,800 calls every single day — majority of these from migrants who were struggling to get food.

According to records shared by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, 3,10,194 emergency passes had been issued for residents since March .22 “Majority of these were cases where either the person had a health issue or was stranded with dependants in other states, who had no one to look after them,” an official said.

In Mumbai, while initially emergency service passes were issued by DCP (Operations) at the police headquarters, the task was later assigned to local police stations. DCP (Operations) Pranaya Ashok said, “Even now we have around 25,000 online applications for emergency passes pending. However, of all the applications, only 10 per cent were issued passes in case of a real emergency.”

When it came to calls to PCRs, 85,309 calls have been received – which is higher than the number of calls received during normal times. In Mumbai for example, an officer said that while generally PCRs received 5,000 calls every day, the number had gone up to 10,000 a few days after the lockdown was imposed.

Deshmukh said police across the state have registered 96,000 offences, mainly for violating lockdown and arrested nearly 18,000 people while collecting Rs 3.26 crore in penalties. Police also tracked down 649 people flouting home quarantine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd