Maharashtra: 3 inmates brandish pistol, escape from prison in Jalgaon

A CCTV camera grab shows the three inmates and their accomplice escape after the jailbreak. A CCTV camera grab shows the three inmates and their accomplice escape after the jailbreak.

Three prisoners, including a policeman dismissed from service, escaped from Jalgaon prison around early on Saturday after threatening a guard with a pistol, police said.

The Jilhapeth police station, under whose jurisdiction the prison falls, have registered a case under relevant sections of attempt to murder, escaping from jail and possessing firearms against the three men — Suresh Magare, Gaurav Patil and Sagar Patil. A fourth man, an accomplice who was waiting for the three inmates outside the jail with a bike, has been identified as Jagdish Patil, police said.

Police said Magare, who was a police constable at Jalgaon district, was dismissed after he was arrested in December last year from Baroda for allegedly stealing a bike and later robbing a goldsmith in Pune. Gaurav and Sagar, who were lodged in Jalgaon jail since November 2019, were arrested in two cases of dacoity and attempt to murder. Magare is from Pahur village while Gaurav and Sagar are from Amalner in Jalgaon.

According to police, Gaurav and Sagar had left their barracks early on Saturday for the jail office, which they were assigned to clean. “While they were cleaning the office, Magare joined the two men. Together, they ran towards the gate. They threatened the guard with a pistol, snatched the keys from his pocket, opened the gate and escaped on the bike,” police inspector Babu Roham said.

The guard alerted other jail staffers, following which the Jilhapeth police were informed. They have circulated the CCTV camera footage and photographs of the inmates.

During the investigation, the jail staff have told police that several inmates were earlier caught trying to procure things illegally from the rear side of the jail. “Relatives or friends of these inmates throw things from outside. These three inmates may have procured the pistol in a similar way,” said Roham. Police said the men may have used a jail phone to communicate with their accomplice.

Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation Gulabrao Patil and other senior police officials visited the jail after the incident.

