Maharashtra: Migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Nashik, relief camp sealed

A 24-year-old migrant worker who was housed in a relief camp with 318 other migrant labourers, tested positive in Nashik on Wednesday night.

The migrant, who worked as a cleaner on a truck was amongst one of the group of thousand labourers who had decided to walk from Mumbai towards North India but were intercepted at Nashik by the local police on March 30.

Maharashtra accounts for nearly 3.32 lakh migrants— who belong to 25 states, including Maharashtra and the neighbouring country Nepal— who are in stuck in 2,691 camps that have been set up across the state. This development makes it one of the first cases of a worker staying in such a camp testing postive.

Since March 30, over 318 migrant labourers had been put up in Maharashtra state social justice department’s hostel which had been converted into a relief camp. Authorities said that they had accommodated four individuals in each room, in the facility to ensure social distancing.

While most workers were screened before they were moved to the facility, the 24-year-old complained feeling sick and of cough on April 13. Subsequently, he was moved to a hospital run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation and was tested. His test results came on Wednesday night which confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive.

Immediately after his results confirmed infection, the entire area was sealed. Eight individuals who shared that particular room with the patient, as well as the adjacent room were moved to a hospital and their samples have also been sent for testing. Meanwhile, 114 others who stayed in the same building were also being screened.

“There are 114 individuals who stayed in the same building as the patient. We are segregating them as high risk and low risk contacts. So far we have moved 8 individuals to institutional quarantine and they are being tested,” Nashik District Collector Suraj Mandhare said.

The local administration, meanwhile has also sealed the area where the relief camp is located. The total number of infections in Nashik, now stand at 5.

