Maharashtra: 22 booked for consuming drugs at Igatpuri villas

FOR ALLEGEDLY taking drugs, 22 people were booked and detained during a raid at two villas in Igatpuri by Nashik (rural) police in the wee hours on Sunday.

The detainees include 12 women and 10 men. Some of the women are choreographers and have acted in Bollywood movies and appeared in a reality TV show, the police said, adding that an Iraqi woman is also among the detainees.

Superintendent of Nashik (rural) Police Sachin Patil said his team had received a tip-off that narcotics were being consumed at two villas in Igatpuri. Accordingly, the police conducted the raid around 5 am.

“We found cocaine and hookah from the villa premises. We are taking action against the 22 people,” he added.

The police found that the contraband was sourced from a Nigerian national in Mumbai. Accordingly, a team of the Nashik Police headed to Mumbai, detained the Nigerian and took him to Igatpuri for interrogation.

“He has been taken into custody,” an officer said.

The police added that the villas belong to a Mumbai-based man and a birthday party was being celebrated there.

Igatpuri has several farm houses where people head to on weekends. However, owing to the Covid-induced restrictions, no tourists are being allowed there.

The police have been conducting nakabandi at tourist spots in these areas to restrict people’s movement.