Maharashtra: 2,033 more test positive across state, Gadchiroli reports 1st case

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,033 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total count to 35,058. It also recorded 51 deaths, taking the overall toll in the state to 1,249. The day also saw Gadchiroli reporting its first case.

Of the 2,033 cases, Mumbai reported 1,185, taking its total count to 21,335. Also, 23 people died in the city. With this, the city has reported 775 deaths till now.

Besides the 23 who passed away in Mumbai, eight each died in Navi Mumbai and Pune, three in Jalgaon, two each in Aurangabad city, Ahmednagar and Nagpur and one one each in Bhiwandi and Palghar. One person from Bihar also died in Mumbai.

Of the 51 deaths, 35 were men and 16 women. At least 35 of the 51 suffered from other illnesses like hypertension, diabetes and heart or lung problem.

Meanwhile, Gadchiroli reported its first Covid-19 case with five migrant labourers testing positive. District Collector Deepak Singla said, “Four persons from Kurkheda and one from Chamorshi, who were in our institutional quarantine centres, tested positive on Monday. We are awaiting 30-odd more reports.”

He added that the infected persons are asymptomatic and had returned to Gadchiroli on May 15. “We had immediately taken their swabs and sent the samples for test,” he said.

“Several labourers have returned to the district from Mumbai and Pune recently. We have put them in institutional quarantine… So, we hope that if they are carrying the disease, it will not spread into the community,” said Singla.

With this, Gondia is now the only green zone district left in the state. Gondia’s only positive patient was discharged from hosiptal after recovery on April 10.

Meanwhile, Wardha Collector Vivek Bhimanwar has issued an order imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on anyone breaking home quarantine rules.

