Maharashtra: 19,209 COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths

Meanwhile, the central government has decided to run clinical trial for plasma convalescent therapy in five hospitals of Maharashtra. (Representational Photo) Meanwhile, the central government has decided to run clinical trial for plasma convalescent therapy in five hospitals of Maharashtra. (Representational Photo)

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,089 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total count in the state to 19,209. Its total death now stands at 731 with 37 new deaths registered on Thursday. Mumbai recorded 748 new cases and 25 deaths taking its total count to 12,288 positive cases and 462 deaths.

With over 1,000 new cases being recorded each day, Maharashtra is expected to surpass the 20,000 mark in coronavirus by Saturday. It accounts for one-third of the country’s total patient count. The state has collected 2.12 lakh laboratory samples of swabs and 19,209 of them are positive for Covid-19, taking positivity rate to 9 per cent.

While India’s overall rate of Covid-19 patients recovering stands at 29.3 per cent (16,540 have recovered), Maharashtra lags behind with 18 per cent recovery rate — 3,470 of 19,209 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals. While earlier two tests were being conducted in a gap of 24 hours to check if both samples are negative, bed and testing kit constraints have forced Mumbai to switch to just one test for asymptomatic patients. If it comes negative, the patient is discharged.

Meanwhile, the central government has decided to run clinical trial for plasma convalescent therapy in five hospitals of Maharashtra. Across India 21 hospitals will be part of the trial; others that will participate include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka and Chandigarh.

Across Maharashtra, following Mumbai that recorded 25 deaths, 10 died in Pune, and one person died in Jalgaon and Amravati. Of the 37 who died 27 had other illnesses and 17 were aged above 60 years.

The state has over 2.42 lakh people under quarantine at home, schools, in hotels, hostels, government centres, and hospitals. These are all high risk cases that are suspected to have been exposed to the virus.

Akola registered 35 new cases and one death on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 129. Amravati Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh said, “All the new cases are from the containment zone called Baidpura. A 78-year-old woman from the locality was the latest casualty.”

With this, Akola tops the mortality list in Vidarbha with 12 deaths, one of them being a suicide by a native of Assam last month. Amravati, which is another hotspot, had no new cases till Friday evening but some test reports were expected later in the night. The district has so far seen 11 Covid-19 deaths. Yavatmal added only two cases on Friday, taking its tally to 94. The district hasn’t seen any death so far. Nagpur, which saw a jump of 100 cases on Wednesday and Thursday, saw just one case on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd