Maharashtra: 17 districts still rain-deficit

SEVENTEEN or nearly half of Maharashtra’s 36 districts are still witnessing a deficit rainfall ranging from 3 per cent to 47 per cent. While Marathwada’s eight districts together comprise the largest region still recording less rain than the average for this time of the year, it is Solapur in western Maharashtra with the largest monsoon deficit of 47 per cent.

According to data from the state government, all eight districts of the arid Marathwada region have received deficit rainfall, with Beed district facing the worst of the skewed rainfall distribution with a deficit of 43 per cent.

The Vidarbha region is currently witnessing a marginal 4 per cent deficit in rain, mainly on account of Washim and Yavatmal districts that are facing deficits of 32 per cent and 35 per cent respectively. Gadchiroli, which experienced floods earlier this month, has recorded rainfall 22 per cent in excess of the normal.

Raigad (3,540.6 mm), Ratnagiri (3,493.4) and Sindhudurg (3,288.5 mm) have received the maximum rainfall this season, between 31 and 37 per cent in excess of normal. However, the largest percentage departure from normal is recorded by Pune district at 1,470.2 mm, an excess of 119 per cent in comparison to normal average for this time of the year. In comparison, average rainfall received in Solapur district until August 24 is 147.8 mm, a 47 per cent deficit. The Solapur talukas of Mohol (161.4 mm), Madha (156.7 mm), Karmala (159.3 mm) and Pandharpur (174.9 mm) have received the least average rain.