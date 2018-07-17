Maharashtra: 14 arrested for holding policemen captive, beating them up

One of the victims called up a senior officer on his mobile and narrated the incident, after which additional force was rushed to the scene and the accused were arrested. (Representational Image) One of the victims called up a senior officer on his mobile and narrated the incident, after which additional force was rushed to the scene and the accused were arrested. (Representational Image)

Fourteen persons, including two women, were arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding three policemen captive for hours and thrashing them, Thane district rural police said. The incident took place in a residential colony in Mira Road in the district in the wee hours Tuesday, police said.

“Thane police control room got a complaint that a party was going on in the residential locality, where loud music was being played. After this, a team of three policemen rushed to the house,” police said.

When they reached the house, the accused started arguing with the policemen and pulled them inside. They held the policemen captive for hours and also thrashed them. The accused, including the two women, were drunk at that time, they said.

One of the victims called up a senior officer on his mobile and narrated the incident, after which additional force was rushed to the scene and the accused were arrested.

The accused have been identified as Ujjwal Trivedi (26), Chirag Trivedi (31), Shriyansh Shah (21), Krishna Agarwal (21), Tanmay Rane (25), Riki Koti (29), Dipesh Gohil (26), Vrushabh Barvaliya (29), Nikhil Maskaria (35), Rajiv Minijos (26), Rahul Parulekar (26), Ajay Singh (26), Shipra Singh (28) and Rekha Pimpalkar (36), police said.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 342 (wrongful confinement), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

They have also been booked under section 85 of the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949 and the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation into the case is on.

