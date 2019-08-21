Maharashtra: 1,000 SPPU students to help rehabilitate villagers in flood-hit Kolhapur, Sangli

Student volunteers from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will tour the flood-hit villages in Sangli and Kolhapur districts to help rehabilitate villagers. The university will send 1,000 of its National Service Scheme (NSS) students in multiple batches over the next three to four months to the affected areas. The first such batch will set out on August 22, officials said, to will serve at the flood-affected areas for a week.

The move comes close on the heels of a ground study conducted by a team of officials from SPPU recently in the two districts.

“As per the recommendations provided by our team, the student volunteers will be working in 10 villages of the two districts. The students’ teams will work for about three days and their batches will be shuffled from time to time,” Nitin Karmalkar, Vice-Chancellor of SPPU, said. The 10 villages were the SPPU volunteers will be working include Terwad, Rajapur, Rajapurawadi, Takli and Akivat in Shirole taluka, and Valva, Boregaon, Shirgaon, Bhilwadi, and Audumbur in Sangli district.

Earlier this month, SPPU officials had contributed relief material and money for rehabilitation of the flood affected.

“We realised that more than relief material or cash, the affected families now require people to reset and clean their homes, that is when the idea of selecting about 10 villages and concentrating our contribution for the flood relief was finalised,” Karmalkar said. He said that the final proposal was under consideration.